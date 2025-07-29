Azernews.Az

ADB unveils new five-year partnership strategy to support Azerbaijan’s green and inclusive growth

29 July 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
ADB unveils new five-year partnership strategy to support Azerbaijan's green and inclusive growth
29 July 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched its Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan for the period 2025–2029, placing a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and regional integration as key pillars of the country's development, Azernews reports.

