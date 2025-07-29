Hungary cuts irrigation water costs with government subsidies
The Hungarian government has announced that it will cover the cost of irrigation water for farmers, providing it free of charge as part of a broader initiative to combat the ongoing drought. Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy revealed that 10 billion forints will be allocated for this purpose, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!