Wednesday July 30 2025

Hungary cuts irrigation water costs with government subsidies

29 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)
The Hungarian government has announced that it will cover the cost of irrigation water for farmers, providing it free of charge as part of a broader initiative to combat the ongoing drought. Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy revealed that 10 billion forints will be allocated for this purpose, Azernews reports.

