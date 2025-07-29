Hungary cuts irrigation water costs with government subsidies

29 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Hungarian government has announced that it will cover the cost of irrigation water for farmers, providing it free of charge as part of a broader initiative to combat the ongoing drought. Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy revealed that 10 billion forints will be allocated for this purpose, Azernews reports.

