Chinese automaker Chery launches new models in Egypt

30 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese automaker Chery unveiled five new models on Monday as part of its ambitious expansion into the Egyptian market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The models—Arrizo 5 FL, Arrizo 8, Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro Max, and Tiggo 9 PHEV—were launched at a high-profile event held at the Abdeen Palace Museum in Cairo, marking a significant milestone for the brand's push into North Africa.

Shen Xiantian, the General Manager of Chery Egypt, highlighted the company’s commitment to accelerating its transition toward hybrid and intelligent vehicle technologies. He also announced plans to expand Chery's global presence through partnerships with key suppliers and global collaborators, aiming to build a robust network for sales, services, and production.

"We are currently establishing eight R&D centers, 10 manufacturing plants, and parts distribution hubs in key regions worldwide," Shen explained, emphasizing the company’s global growth strategy. "We will also strengthen local partnerships to ensure we meet the unique needs of regional customers and partners."

In line with its growing focus on new energy vehicles (NEVs), Chery reported an impressive sales figure of over 580,000 NEVs in 2024, marking a 232.7% year-on-year increase. This surge reflects the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally, as consumers and governments alike seek more sustainable transportation solutions.

Chery’s commitment to hybrid and electric vehicles aligns with global trends toward reducing emissions and promoting cleaner energy alternatives. The company’s expansion into Egypt is part of its broader strategy to establish a foothold in emerging markets, where demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly cars is on the rise.

Chery’s expansion into Egypt is not just about selling cars—it’s also about localizing production and creating job opportunities. The automaker has plans to work with local suppliers to ensure that its vehicles are tailored to meet the needs of Egyptian consumers, a move that could have a positive impact on the local economy.

With other global automakers also eyeing Africa as a growth market for electric vehicles, Chery’s timely entry could set the stage for increased competition and innovation in the region’s automotive industry.