Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 30 2025

New Israeli ambassador arrives in Baku [VIDEO]

30 July 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
New Israeli ambassador arrives in Baku [VIDEO]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, has officially arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Israeli Embassy in Baku shared the news through a social media post featuring video footage of the ambassador’s arrival.

In the video, Krausz greets viewers in Azerbaijani, marking a warm and culturally respectful start to his diplomatic mission.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more