New Israeli ambassador arrives in Baku [VIDEO]
Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, has officially arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.
The Israeli Embassy in Baku shared the news through a social media post featuring video footage of the ambassador’s arrival.
In the video, Krausz greets viewers in Azerbaijani, marking a warm and culturally respectful start to his diplomatic mission.
Ambassador-designate Mr. Ronen Krausz has arrived in Azerbaijan.
We all welcome him with open hearts and wish him a successful journey. 🇮🇱🤝🇦🇿
Yeni təyin olunmuş Səfir cənab Ronen Krausz Azərbaycana gəlib.
Hamımız onu ürəkdən salamlayır və ona gələcək fəaliyyətində… pic.twitter.com/POnvsoCVHd
