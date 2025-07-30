New Israeli ambassador arrives in Baku [VIDEO]

30 July 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador-designate Mr. Ronen Krausz has arrived in Azerbaijan. We all welcome him with open hearts and wish him a successful journey. 🇮🇱🤝🇦🇿 ——————— Yeni təyin olunmuş Səfir cənab Ronen Krausz Azərbaycana gəlib. Hamımız onu ürəkdən salamlayır və ona gələcək fəaliyyətində… pic.twitter.com/POnvsoCVHd

In the video, Krausz greets viewers in Azerbaijani, marking a warm and culturally respectful start to his diplomatic mission.

The Israeli Embassy in Baku shared the news through a social media post featuring video footage of the ambassador’s arrival.

Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, has officially arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!