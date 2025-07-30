Urgent iOS update warning for iPhone users

30 July 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On the evening of July 30, Apple officially released the iOS 18.6 update, now available for download on all compatible iPhone and iPad models, Azernews reports.

The main focus of iOS 18.6 is on system stability, security enhancements, and compliance with international regulations. Notably, the update fixes over 30 security vulnerabilities identified by both Apple’s in-house security team and independent researchers. In recognition of their contributions, Apple has published a list of the specialists who helped uncover and report the flaws—highlighting the company's ongoing collaboration with the cybersecurity community.

Among the key fixes is a bug that caused video sharing issues in the “Memories” section of the Photos app, as well as a glitch where data in the Health app became inaccessible if the device was powered off without a passcode being entered first.

Networking has also received attention in this update. Apple has improved Multicast technology, reducing network load through more efficient multicast data transmission—beneficial for corporate networks, smart home ecosystems, and streaming.

In line with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple has updated the interface for installing third-party applications on devices used within the EU. The new interface makes it easier and more transparent for users to manage apps from outside the App Store, a step toward greater digital market openness.

While iOS 18.6 does not introduce any major new features for the average user, security experts strongly recommend installing it as soon as possible. With cybersecurity threats constantly evolving, this update plays a crucial role in safeguarding user data and device integrity.

One of the patched vulnerabilities in iOS 18.6 was initially discovered by a teenager participating in a cybersecurity competition. Apple’s openness to external contributions not only helps keep its ecosystem secure but also encourages young talent to engage in ethical hacking and responsible disclosure—a growing trend in the tech industry.