Thursday July 31 2025

Azerbaijan increases plastics and plastic products

31 July 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases plastics and plastic products
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the period from January to June 2025, Azerbaijan imported 149,100 tons of plastics and products made from plastics, Azernews reports, according to data from the State Customs Committee.

