Azerbaijan to determine new composition of State Language Commission - decree
The new composition of the State Language Commission in Azerbaijan will be determined, Azernews reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to formulate and present strategic proposals regarding the reconstitution of the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan within a three-month timeframe, subsequently submitting these recommendations to the President of Azerbaijan for consideration.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!