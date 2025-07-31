Azerbaijan to determine new composition of State Language Commission - decree

31 July 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The new composition of the State Language Commission in Azerbaijan will be determined, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to formulate and present strategic proposals regarding the reconstitution of the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan within a three-month timeframe, subsequently submitting these recommendations to the President of Azerbaijan for consideration.