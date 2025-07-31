Türkiye advances toward fully domestic air defence network

31 July 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s domestically developed long-range air defence system, Siper, has successfully passed serial production acceptance tests, marking a major milestone in the country’s defence capabilities, the head of the Defence Industries Presidency, Haluk Görgün, announced on Wednesday.

Writing on the NeXT Sosyal platform, Görgün emphasised that Siper, designed for high-altitude air defence missions, has now firmly secured its place in the national inventory with proven operational performance. He described this achievement as a crucial advancement in Türkiye’s multi-layered air defence strategy.

He also highlighted the growing strength of the Steel Dome, a national air defence architecture designed to provide layered protection at low, medium, and high altitudes. The system incorporates solutions tailored for a range of threats, including drones and ballistic missiles.

Görgün praised Siper’s range, accuracy, and multi-target effectiveness, calling it one of the most strategic pillars of Türkiye’s so-called "Sky Homeland" — a term used to symbolise national airspace security.

“Our ultimate aim is to build a fully domestic and integrated air defence network, leaving no gaps against any form of threat,” he said. “We are advancing with determination, thanks to the dedication of our engineers, institutional collaboration, and the unwavering support of our nation.”

He concluded by stating, “The Sky Homeland is now safer. Türkiye is more deterrent. The future is in safer hands.”

The Siper system forms the backbone of Türkiye’s Steel Dome initiative, a national project that includes a comprehensive network of anti-drone systems, medium-range interceptors, and high-altitude missile defence platforms.