Audit Chamber approves report on Agrarian Services Agency’s use of state funds
A collegium meeting under the leadership of Vuqar Gulgammadov, Chairman of the Audit Chamber, was recently held, Azernews reports, citing the Chamber.
During the meeting, the auditor’s report on the results of the audit concerning the use of state funds and other assets by the Agrarian Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, along with its subordinate entities, was discussed in detail.
Following the discussions, the auditor’s report was approved, and a decision was made to implement necessary measures to address the identified deficiencies by the Agency.
Additionally, the collegium reviewed and approved the program to initiate a new control activity.
