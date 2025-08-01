Azernews.Az

SOCAR makes $1.125 mln coupon payment to bondholders

1 August 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
On August 1st, SOCAR transferred the latest coupon payment of $1.125 million to the accounts of investors holding its second series of SOCAR Bonds, which were issued in 2021 for the domestic capital markets.

