Azerbaijan thanks ICRC mission Chief as diplomatic tenure concludes

On 1 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ms Dragana Kojic,
Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission
in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic
tenure in the country.
According to the Press Service Department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude
to Ms Kojic for her efforts in strengthening cooperation during her
service in Azerbaijan, and wished her success in her future
endeavours.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ICRC’s
33-year presence in Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects of
the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the
reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated
territories, the ongoing landmine threat, and the issue of missing
persons.
The ICRC representative expressed her appreciation for the
support and cooperation extended by the Government of Azerbaijan
throughout the mission’s activities. It was emphasised that,
following the closure of the ICRC’s representation in Azerbaijan in
early September this year, it would remain important to continue
cooperation via the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.