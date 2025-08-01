Azerbaijan thanks ICRC mission Chief as diplomatic tenure concludes

On 1 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ms Dragana Kojic, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic tenure in the country.

According to the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Ms Kojic for her efforts in strengthening cooperation during her service in Azerbaijan, and wished her success in her future endeavours.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ICRC’s 33-year presence in Azerbaijan, the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories, the ongoing landmine threat, and the issue of missing persons.

The ICRC representative expressed her appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Government of Azerbaijan throughout the mission’s activities. It was emphasised that, following the closure of the ICRC’s representation in Azerbaijan in early September this year, it would remain important to continue cooperation via the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.