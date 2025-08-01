Fakhraddin Manafov receives Shohrat Order for his contributions to cinema - decree
Fakhraddin Manafov has been awarded the “Shohrat” (Glory) Order, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the matter.
Under the decree, Fakhraddin Manafov was conferred the prestigious “Shohrat” Order as a testament to his significant contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijani cinematic arts.
