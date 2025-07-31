Turkish police foil terror plot targeting Justin Timberlake concert in Istanbul

31 July 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish authorities successfully thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting American pop star Justin Timberlake’s concert in Istanbul, Azernews reports citing Türkiye newspaper.

Reports indicate that extremist groups had circulated threats a day before the event, with the Istanbul University stadium—where Timberlake was set to perform—being identified as a target.

In response, Turkish security forces launched extensive preventive operations. Thousands of personnel, including special forces, anti-terror units, and undercover officers, were deployed to secure the venue.

Due to heightened security protocols, concertgoers experienced delays and lengthy queues at the entrance. Nevertheless, the show proceeded without incident.

The event marked Timberlake’s first performance in Türkiye in over a decade.