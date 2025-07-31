Azernews.Az

Meta to double AI investment, eyes future growth

31 July 2025 23:19 (UTC+04:00)
Meta plans to invest between $66 billion and $72 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in 2025, nearly doubling its 2024 spending, according to its second-quarter earnings report released on July 30, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

