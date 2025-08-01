Kazakhstan introduces insurance for large retail outlets

1 August 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan has introduced a mandatory insurance system for retail facilities with an area exceeding 2,000 square meters, Azernews reports.

The relevant amendments were signed into law by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 24. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Kegen Tursynbayev, announced the news, stating that these changes aim to enhance the legal and social standing of civil defense personnel and improve emergency prevention and response measures.

The new law includes over 600 amendments to 10 codes and 37 laws. Among the key updates are stricter fire, industrial, and seismic safety requirements. Tursynbayev highlighted that one of the most significant innovations involves the mandatory inspection of buildings over 28 meters in height, or those designed to host a large number of people, to ensure they meet fire safety standards. This move is intended to prevent the operation of facilities that fail to meet established safety regulations.

Furthermore, the law introduces new procedures for issuing permits related to the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fire safety automation systems. It also streamlines the process for approving special technical conditions for unique architectural landmarks, such as Khan Shatyr and the EXPO buildings.

A notable context for these amendments is the fire that broke out on July 18 at the Greater Shanghai market in the Baikonur district along the Alash Highway in Astana. This incident underscored the urgency of strengthening fire safety regulations and preventing such disasters in the future.

These changes reflect Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to balance rapid urban development with the need for stringent safety standards, a challenge many growing economies face. Interestingly, this move aligns with a global trend where cities are increasingly focused on not just protecting infrastructure but also enhancing the overall safety culture for both residents and workers.