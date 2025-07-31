Italy-Azerbaijan University celebrates its first graduating class [PHOTOS]

31 July 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

This master’s program is jointly taught by Luiss University and ADA University as part of the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative. Over the course of two years, graduates study in both Baku and Rome, earning diplomas from both institutions, Azernews reports.

The graduation event was organized during the official visit to Italy by a delegation led by Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University. During the visit, the progress of collaboration between ADA and Luiss was discussed within the framework of the Italy-Azerbaijan University project. In addition, a new agreement was signed to extend the dual-degree master’s program in Global Management and Politics.

The visit concluded with a reception hosted at Luiss University’s Viale Romania campus by Antonio Majocchi, Vice-Rector for Internationalization. The event was also attended by Rashad Aslanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Italy, and Ilgar Mukhtarov, Ambassador to the Holy See.

Currently, ADA University offers eight undergraduate and two master’s programs under the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative. Among these, three are dual-degree programs carried out in partnership with five leading universities in Italy.