Azernews.Az

Thursday July 31 2025

Baku, Kyiv discuss strategic partnership

31 July 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Kyiv discuss strategic partnership
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Gusev shared news of the meeting via his official X account. During the talks, the sides discussed ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its continued support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Gusev emphasized.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more