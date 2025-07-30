Azerbaijan cybersecurity center marks milestone with fifth graduation ceremony
The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, established in collaboration with Israel’s Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, has held its fifth graduation ceremony.
According to Azernews, the event marked the successful completion of cybersecurity training by another 100 participants. The Center operates under the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).
Throughout the program, participants underwent intensive hands-on training led by international experts. The curriculum covered key areas of cybersecurity, including defense strategies (Blue Team), offensive tactics (Red Team), and integrated operations (Purple Team). Graduates acquired up-to-date knowledge of advanced cybersecurity strategies and modern technologies.
Since its establishment, the Center has produced a total of 380 graduates. Currently, 60 students are continuing their education as part of the sixth training cohort.
