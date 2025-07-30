Baku European Judo Hopes Tournament gathers new wave of talented athletes [PHOTOS]

30 July 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Judo has become a highly respected sport in Azerbaijan, with the country producing world-class athletes who have consistently excelled at international competitions.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has played a significant role in promoting the sport at all levels.

With its well-established infrastructure and commitment to development, Azerbaijan has become a key player in the global judo scene, hosting numerous international events and contributing to the sport's growth.

One of such events is Baku European Judo Hopes Tournament 2025, organized by European Judo Union (EJU).

A total of 436 athletes (364 boys and 72 girls) from 88 judo clubs representing 12 countries competed in 33 weight classes at this international event, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony of the judo tournament took place at Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

Deputy Secretary-General and Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation addressed the event.

In his speech, Kamran Talibov stressed the importance of this tournament, which is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

He underlined that the competition plays a crucial role in enhancing the practical knowledge and experience of young judokas, and expressed his gratitude to the European Judo Union for their trust.

EJU Sports Commissioner Pavel Volek also gave a speech, thanking Azerbaijan for its high level of hospitality.

He expressed satisfaction that Kodokan experts, who were invited to participate in technical sessions during the tournament, had accepted the invitation and traveled to Baku. He wished success to all participants.

After the official speeches, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and Baku European Judo Hopes Tournament 2025 was officially declared open.

The first day of the tournament featured competitions in the U-13 and U-15 age categories in 16 weight classes.

The tournament held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex also included technical sessions led by European champion and silver medalist at the World Championship, Serbian Aleksandar Kukolj, and Japanese Kodokan expert and World Championship medalist Kazuhiko Tokuno.

The winners were determined through a series of tough and competitive matches across different weight classes.

In the U-13 age category for boys, in the 30 kg weight class, the winners were Mehdi Alishov in first place, Yunis Mammadli in second, and Bahman Khalilov and Nihad Mustafayev, who both took third place.

In the 34 kg weight class, the top four included Ramal Mammadov in first, Hajimurad Mustafazade in second, and Zadir Rzali and Firudin Sharifzadə in third.

In the 38 kg weight class, Yusif Samadzade took first, Rahib Ibadov took second, and Huseyn Nagiyev and Ali Aliyev both earned third.

For the 42 kg category, the winners were Ali Gurbanli in first, Fahrim Maharramov in second, and Sanan Mirzazade and Mikayil Khalafov in third.

In the Girls' U-13 Age Category, for the 32 kg weight class, the gold medal went to Gulay Aghayeva, with Aliya Gulubayova taking silver.

In the 36 kg weight class, Mehpara Hasratzad won first place, followed by Gulshan Imanova in second, and Ayan Aliyeva in third.

In the 40 kg category, Nargiz Farzaliyeva took first place, Ayla Mammadli earned second, and Zeynab Isgandarli and Aydan Shahbazova both received third.

Moving on to the U-15 Age Category for boys, in the 55 kg weight class, Rahim Aliyev claimed the gold, Busat Shahmurov took silver, and Yusif Gurbanov and Aykhan Abbaszade secured third.

In the 60 kg class, Farhad Guliyev finished first, followed by Murad Nazarzade in second, with Nuru Sadigzade and Agshin Bayramov both taking third.

In the 66 kg weight class, Huseyn Huseynov was the winner, with Moritz Schmitt from Germany taking second, and Iman Mosumov and Araz VAliyev both taking third.

For the 73 kg category, Mahammadali Mehdi took the gold, Tunjay Aghazade took silver, and Davud Bayramov and Ali Gulamli shared third.

In the +73 kg category, Arian Markovic from Croatia claimed first place, with Jamal Bunyatov taking second and Sabir Barkhudarli and Bakhish Ahmadov earning third.

In the Girls' U-15 Age category, in the 57 kg class, Zohra Aghazade took first place, followed by Afsana Salmanli in second and Arzu Imanzade in third.

In the 63 kg category, Turkan Mammadli was the winner, with Asnat Mehdiyeva taking second, and Zumrud Aliyeva and Goncha Mammadli both finishing in third.

In the 70 kg class, Aida Manafli won the gold, while Asnad Ilyasov took silver.

In the +70 kg category, Aisa Zhestykina took first place.