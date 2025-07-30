National culture showcased at Viljandi Folk Music Festival [PHOTOS]

30 July 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani culture has been showcased at Viljandi Folk Music Festival held in Estonia, Azernews reports.

Natig Rhythm Group amazed the audience with music pieces based on a synthesis of traditional mugham elements and modern ethnosonic rhythmic forms.

Founded in 2001 by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Natiq Shirinov, the ensemble aims to improve and create new rhythms of the naghara, known as Azerbaijan's ancient national percussion.

In 2021, Natig Rhythm Group won the World Grand Prix at the World Rhythm Competition in the Republic of Korea.

The ensemble successfully toured the USA, Germany, Austria, UAE, China, France, Iran, Switzerland, Italy, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Russia, Turkiye, Taiwan and other countries and participated in various events and festivals.

The event also featured an exhibition of "Buta" and its art studio.

Visitors to the festival had the opportunity to get a closer look at decorative and applied arts, national ornaments, folk costumes, and craft samples.

Master classes were also organized to introduce various aspects of national culture.

One of the highlights was the artistic intervention by artist Rovshan Nur.

During the performance of the Natig rhythm ensemble, he created an artwork titled "Natig's music," providing a visual interpretation of the music.

The piece was created in real-time and aimed to visually interpret the musical accompaniment.

Rovshan Nur (Guliyev) is a landscape artist from Baku, a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, and the Estonian Academy of Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

For about twenty years he has lived and worked in Estonia, taking part in various projects and holding exhibitions.

The Azerbaijan's cultural program aroused great interest among the festival visitors.