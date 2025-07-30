Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park attracts over 6 bn azn in investments

30 July 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), the largest industrial park in the South Caucasus, has granted residency status to 39 business entities with a total investment portfolio exceeding 6 billion AZN. Of these, 28 companies are already operational, Azernews reports.

Entrepreneurs have so far invested 5.56 billion AZN into their projects within the park, leading to the creation of more than 6,300 permanent jobs.

From 2015 through the first half of 2025, SCIP residents have generated a total of 14.37 billion AZN in product sales. Notably, 5.17 billion AZN of this amount was from exports. In the first half of 2025 alone, the park recorded 1.14 billion AZN in product sales, including 544.8 million AZN in exports — marking a nearly 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

The park has achieved significant export success in a wide range of products, including construction chemicals, steel and polymer pipes, lubricants, polymers, urea, various types of cables, glass panels, ceramic tiles, and more. These products are exported under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand to over 70 countries worldwide.

Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park offers a highly favorable investment climate for businesses. Residents benefit from ready-made infrastructure funded by the government and enjoy significant tax and customs incentives. Specifically, from the date of registration, residents are exempt for 10 years from property, land, and income taxes, as well as from VAT and customs duties on the import of machinery, technological equipment, and installations used for production.

To date, 912 exemption certificates have been issued to park residents, helping them save over 400 million AZN on equipment imports.