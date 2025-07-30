Temu faces multimillion-dollar fine

30 July 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission has launched an investigation into the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, accusing it of multiple violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA) — a set of regulations aimed at increasing transparency and safety in the digital space across the EU, Azernews reports.

