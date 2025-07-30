US to impose 25% tariffs on imports from India starting August 1
The United States will implement a 25% customs tariff on products imported from India, effective August 1.
This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
Despite being allies, President Trump highlighted in a post on "Truth Social" that trade between the two countries has been relatively limited over the years due to India’s high tariffs—among the highest in the world—and stringent non-tariff trade barriers. He described India’s trade regulations as some of the toughest and least favorable globally.
Previously, many Indian products faced tariffs ranging from 0% up to about 10% under normal trade terms with the U.S. However, Trump’s new 25% tariff represents a significant increase, aimed at addressing long-standing trade imbalances.
