US to impose 25% tariffs on imports from India starting August 1

30 July 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The United States will implement a 25% customs tariff on products imported from India, effective August 1.

This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Despite being allies, President Trump highlighted in a post on "Truth Social" that trade between the two countries has been relatively limited over the years due to India’s high tariffs—among the highest in the world—and stringent non-tariff trade barriers. He described India’s trade regulations as some of the toughest and least favorable globally.

Previously, many Indian products faced tariffs ranging from 0% up to about 10% under normal trade terms with the U.S. However, Trump’s new 25% tariff represents a significant increase, aimed at addressing long-standing trade imbalances.