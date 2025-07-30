Gymnastics Arena hosts summer training camp for trampoline and tumbling [PHOTOS]

30 July 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A summer training camp for trampoline and tumbling, organized by European Gymnastics (EG), has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The sessions are taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena and are supervised by international experts and coaches.

Approximately 140 athletes are taking part in the camp, including notable participants such as Luis Nunes from Portugal, Jenni Soderlund from Sweden, Azerbaijani national tumbling coach Adil Huseynzade, and others.

Throughout the training camp, teams from various nations have the opportunity to work under the guidance of experienced specialists and prepare for the upcoming second half of the season.

The camp, which continues until August 2, features gymnasts aged 11 to 18.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.