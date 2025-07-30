bp drives renewable energy workforce development in Azerbaijan

30 July 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

bp and its partners in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects have successfully completed a transformative vocational education initiative focused on building skills in renewable energy technologies in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the company.

This initiative reflects bp and its partners’ ongoing commitment to education and sustainable development in the country.

The project aimed to equip vocational students and instructors specializing in energy technologies with the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to actively participate in the rapidly evolving renewable energy sector. It consisted of two main components:

1. Establishment of renewable energy training labs:

Two state-of-the-art training workshops have been launched—one at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Construction and Installation Works, and the other at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Engineering and Technologies. Fully equipped with modern solar and wind energy systems, these labs offer immersive, hands-on training that simulates real-world renewable energy scenarios. They are designed to help students develop practical skills aligned with industry standards.

2. Development of a climate and environmental education module:

A comprehensive educational module on climate change and environmental awareness has been integrated into vocational curricula. Covering the science and impacts of global warming, human contributions to climate change, the role of renewable energy in mitigating these effects, as well as energy efficiency and sustainable development, the module aims to foster climate literacy among students.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian Region, expressed satisfaction with the project’s successful completion:

“We are proud to have delivered a project that contributes to the long-term development of both Azerbaijan’s vocational education system and its renewable energy sector. We believe this initiative provides students with critical hands-on experience in renewable technologies while also helping teachers improve instructional quality. Most importantly, it promotes environmental responsibility and climate literacy among young professionals, supporting the creation of a skilled workforce for Azerbaijan’s energy transition.”

The project was implemented by the public association WorldSkills Azerbaijan. Launched in May 2024 and completed in July 2025, the initiative had a total budget of 322,000 AZN (approximately USD 189,400).