Poland appoints new military attaché to Azerbaijan

30 July 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Poland has appointed Colonel Arkadiusz Szlenczek as its new military attaché to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Polish diplomatic mission in Baku.

According to the statement, Colonel Szlenczek replaces Colonel Robert Rusak, who has completed his mission in Azerbaijan. The transition marks a routine rotation within the Polish Embassy’s defense diplomacy efforts in Baku.

"The powers of the military attaché will now be carried out by Colonel Arkadiusz Szlenczek," the embassy announced.

The military attaché plays a key role in strengthening bilateral defense and security cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan.