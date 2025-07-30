14th Gabala International Music Festival concludes [PHOTOS]

30 July 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival, organised at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, and “Gilan”, has officially come to an end. Having become a cherished tradition, the festival once again succeeded in drawing music lovers to Gabala.

The six-day celebration of music, which began on 24 July, featured outstanding musicians, performers, and renowned ensembles not only from Azerbaijan but also from Latin America, Georgia, and Lithuania. This year’s Gabala International Music Festival was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Throughout the festival, audiences were treated to performances by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the Choir Group of the Fikrat Amirov Honoured Collective Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, the Latin American music group “Mercadonegro”, the Tbilisi Big Band Orchestra (Georgia), the “Ciurlionis” Quartet (Lithuania), participants of the “Support for Youth” project, the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, and the “Kharibulbul” Mugham Group.

Concertgoers also enjoyed performances by People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova, the “Detache-Sabah” violin ensemble, students of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, and other distinguished musicians.

The closing ceremony and final concert of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival featured the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, who presented a “Viva Opera” programme to the audience. The concert was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of prominent composer Vasif Adigozalov and the 100th anniversary of the esteemed musician Rauf Atakishiyev.

Under the baton of People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, the first part of the concert included Vasif Adigozalov’s “Festive Overture”, “Piano Concerto No. 4”, the romance “Garanfil”, songs from the oratorio “Çanakkale 1915”, and “Song about Baku”. The soloists were Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Afaq Abbasova (soprano), Seljan Fermor-Hesketh (soprano), and Avaz Abdullayev (baritone).

The second part of the concert was conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The soloists included People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), Afaq Abbasova (soprano), Aytaj Shikhalizada (mezzo-soprano), and Avaz Abdullayev (baritone). Their performances were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The concert concluded with all soloists performing the famous “Brindisi” from Verdi’s opera La Traviata.

The Gabala International Music Festival plays a vital role in Azerbaijan’s cultural life. Anticipated each year by classical music enthusiasts, the festival also contributes to the discovery of new talent and promotes knowledge exchange in the field of music.