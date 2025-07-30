Azerbaijan to reach 2,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2027

30 July 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan aims to achieve up to 2,000 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by the end of 2027, according to Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Azernews reports.

Abdullayev made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence for "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" and related workshops at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

He noted that this milestone marks the completion of the first phase of Azerbaijan's renewable energy roadmap, with the second phase set to continue through 2030.

It should be noted that, as of the end of last year, the capacity of renewable energy power plants in Azerbaijan was 1792.64 megawatts, which makes up about 21.3% of the total production capacity.