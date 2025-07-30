New group of families resettled in rebuilt Jabrayil under Great Return Program

30 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In accordance with the directive of President Ilham Aliyev and within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, a new group of families has departed for the newly rebuilt city of Jabrayil. These families had previously been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the country. The relocation began from the Garadagh district of Baku.

According to Azernews, this phase saw the relocation of 44 families—166 individuals in total—to their native city of Jabrayil.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed heartfelt thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, whose valor led to the liberation of their lands, and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the process.

It is worth noting that currently more than 50,000 people reside in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. This population includes former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have returned under state programs, as well as professionals working on reconstruction and infrastructure projects. Among them are employees of local branches of state institutions, as well as staff at newly reopened healthcare, education, cultural, tourism, industrial, and energy facilities.