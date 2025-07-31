Azernews.Az

Thursday July 31 2025

Tourism shift in Azerbaijan: sharp drop in Indian and Russian visitors, rise from Africa and Central Asia

31 July 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Tourism shift in Azerbaijan: sharp drop in Indian and Russian visitors, rise from Africa and Central Asia
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The evolving trends highlight Azerbaijan’s increasing diversification in tourism sources, with growing interest from African, Central Asian, and Middle Eastern countries offering a partial offset to declines from India and Russia.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more