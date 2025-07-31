Azernews.Az

Thursday July 31 2025

Ziraat Bank cuts mortgage rate after Central Bank policy shift

31 July 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
Following the Central Bank's interest rate cut, banks have begun reducing interest rates on housing loans. Ziraat Bank lowered its mortgage interest rate from 2.99% to 2.69%. This means the monthly payment for a 1 million lira mortgage with a 120-month maturity is 28,060 lira.

