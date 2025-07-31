Azerbaijani paralympians win 22 medals in first half of 2025 [PHOTOS]

31 July 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Supported by Azercell, athletes successfully represent the country on the international stage

In the first six months of 2025, athletes of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, supported by Azercell, demonstrated outstanding results in a series of international tournaments. The team secured a total of 22 medals, including 6 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze, along with 2 Fair Play awards.

Among these accomplishments, success at international competitions holds particular significance. At the ISF U15 Gymnasiade held in April in Zlatibor, Serbia, Azerbaijani athletes in para-badminton and para-swimming secured 9 medals, including 3 gold, and were also recognized with 2 Fair Play awards.

In May, the national team delivered a strong performance at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi, winning 3 gold and 3 silver medals. That same month, para-swimmer Ali Valiyev set new personal records across several distances during his debut in the 400-meter freestyle at the World Series in France.

Ibrahim Aliyev, representing Azerbaijan in para-badminton, claimed three bronze medals at international tournaments in Egypt and Bahrain. Aslan Ercan took another bronze medal from the Youth Para-Karate Cup in Croatia.

The national para-taekwondo team also achieved notable results on the international stage. Sabir Zeynalov and Orkhan Jafarov secured bronze medals at competitions held in Türkiye and China, respectively, while Paralympic champion Imameddin Khalilov added two silver medals to his record. Notably, Euronews produced a special feature on Imameddin Khalilov’s sports career: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFSjzu5LwCo

The first half of 2025 also marked the entry of new athletes into the Paralympic movement. Among them, Patriotic War veteran Polad Rzayev competed in alpine skiing qualification events in Italy and France, earning a place in the official rankings of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Through its long-term partnership with the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, Azercell continues to contribute to the development of Paralympic sports in the country, while also promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities in society.