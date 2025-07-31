Victims of Armenian attacks, landmine blasts, and torture in captivity testify in court [PHOTOS]

31 July 2025 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

On 31 July, the Baku Military Court continued its public hearings in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants stand accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, terrorist financing, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other offences committed during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

According to AZERTAC, the hearing, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), was held at the Baku Military Court. Each defendant was provided with interpreters in their respective languages and defence lawyers.

The session was attended by the defendants, their legal representatives, several victims, their legal heirs and representatives, and prosecutors representing the state.

Judge Agayev introduced the judicial panel, prosecution, interpreters, and others to the newly participating victims and informed them of their legal rights and obligations.

Victim Testimonies:

Emin Mammadov , an AzTV employee, testified that on 4 June 2021, while travelling for filming in Kalbajar, a tank mine planted by Armenian armed forces exploded in Susuzlug village. As a result, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AZERTAC journalist Maharram Ibrahimov, and local official Arif Aliyev were killed, and four others, including Mammadov, sustained injuries. Mammadov stated that the road had previously been used, suggesting the mine was planted later as an act of sabotage.

Shohret Jafarov , who was in the same vehicle and also injured, confirmed Mammadov's account: “There were four of us in the KamAZ vehicle’s passenger compartment. Three died, and I survived by a miracle.”

Agarza Amirov stated that he was shot and wounded by Armenian forces while serving in military duty in Chayli village, Tartar, in 2012.

Kamran Namazov testified that he lost his leg in a landmine explosion on 11 May 2021 in Gadabay while working in agriculture. He confirmed that Saddam Nasibov was also injured.

Ilgar Hashimov said he was wounded on 21 December 2020 in Zangilan when his Ural vehicle hit a mine during military service. Two others were also injured.

Ramazan Sindiyev reported being wounded during Armenian fire in Lalatapa in August 2016.

Afgan Alekbarli was injured by a landmine on 24 August 2023 while working in agriculture in the village of Sighnag, Khojaly.

Sevda Bashirova testified that she sustained shrapnel wounds on 3 October 2020 during Armenian artillery shelling of Beylagan.

Farid Aliyev, an ANAMA employee, was injured in August 2021 during mine clearance in Aghdam.

Numerous other victims provided testimonies regarding landmine injuries, gunshot wounds, or having been taken captive by Armenian forces:

Rafis Mamishov and Azad Mukhtarov were injured by landmines in liberated areas of Fuzuli in February 2021.

Iman Bakhshaliev lost a leg to a landmine while herding sheep in Aghdam on 13 March 2021.

Nureddin Azizli was wounded during mine clearance operations in Gubadli on 26 February 2021 and stated that another mine exploded during evacuation efforts.

Victims Rahil Dovletov , Anar Dadashzade , Zabil Allahverdiyev , and others reported injuries due to Armenian provocations during the Second Karabakh War.

Alovsat Musayev , father of martyr Alekber Musayev , testified that his son was killed by enemy fire during the war, and his body was found in April 2021.

Bakhtiyar Maharramov , father of wounded soldier Asaf Maharramov , said his son still suffers serious health complications.

Siyasat Allahverdiyev was injured by a mine blast while operating an excavator in Chirag village, Kalbajar in December 2022.

Elkhan Bakhshaliev was captured in 1992 in Gazanchi village and released in May 1996 after being subjected to torture and inhumane treatment.

Chingiz Hajiyev was injured by armed Armenians in Khocali’s Kushchular village in 1991 while tending animals.

Khalid Dostaliev was captured in Murovdagh in 1995 after getting lost with six other soldiers in occupied territory.

Alishanov brothers , Vəlizadə and Dağıstan, testified to being ambushed near the Sarsang reservoir in 1992, both sustaining injuries.

Asif Ahmedov lost a leg in a landmine explosion on 15 November 2020 in which his brother Yasin was killed. Another brother, Yusif Ahmedov , was killed in a 2023 anti-terror operation.

Mehebbet Guliyev reported injuries in Jabrayil on 7 October 2020 and again in a 2023 anti-terror operation.

Elmeddin Abiyev was shot and later captured on 8 January 2003 in Aghdam. He was released a month later after being detained in Khankendi.

Elnur Karimov was captured in Nakhchivan during military service in 1999 and was tortured during captivity.

Several civilians testified about injuries sustained during Armenian provocations in the Second Karabakh War:

Maarif Aleskerov, Samir Asadov, Vusal Guliyev, Fuzuli Mammadov, Sahib Agayev, Duman Atayev, Samir Bayramov, Nizami Ibrahimov, and Alman Abbasov were among them.

Others injured by landmines during various operations include:

Ramil Kerimov (Laçın, 2020), Alesger Guliyev, Farid Jabrayilli, Ali Shukurov, Mahir Mustafayev, Samir Gozalov (Jabrayil, 2022), Yadigar Shukurov (Fuzuli, 2022), Necmeddin Huseynov (Qubadli, 2022), Vuqar Zulfugarli (Fuzuli, 2022), Namaz Bayramov (Khojavend, 2023), Shukur Taghiyev, and Vasif Namazov (Kalbajar).

Maharram Guliyev testified that he was taken captive on 2 October 1992 and held for over a month, during which he was subjected to horrific torture.

Victims also answered questions from the defendants, their defence lawyers, and their own legal representatives.

The trial will continue on 1 August.

It is noted that the charges are based on direct orders, verbal and written instructions, material and technical support, and the centralised command and supervision of Armenia’s state institutions, armed forces, and illegal armed formations. These include the participation of high-level figures such as Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Vazgen Sargsyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, Zori Balayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Arshavir Karapetyan, Monte Melkonyan, and others.

Fifteen individuals are charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with grave offences including: