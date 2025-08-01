Economic diversification and non-oil sector growth: Azerbaijan’s path to sustainable prosperity

1 August 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

A balanced and diversified economy is the cornerstone of long-term stability and prosperity. For Azerbaijan, an energy-rich nation, the oil and gas sector has traditionally been the backbone of economic growth and fiscal revenues. However, recognizing the inherent risks of over-reliance on hydrocarbons—volatile global prices, shifting energy paradigms, and climate commitments—the country is actively pursuing diversification both within the energy domain and beyond.

While the global energy landscape is gradually shifting from traditional fossil fuels toward alternative and renewable sources, Azerbaijan’s diversification efforts extend beyond energy. The non-oil sector has emerged as a vital driver of economic resilience and growth, signaling promising strides toward a more sustainable economic structure.

Non-oil sector performance: Encouraging indicators

Recent data from the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications underscore this positive trend. In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports surged by 9.9% year-on-year, reaching $1.8 billion. Food exports were particularly robust, climbing 19.1% to $564.7 million, highlighting agriculture’s growing role in foreign trade.

A deeper dive into export composition reveals diversification not only in volume but in product variety. Exports of sugar jumped 54.4%, chemical industry products rose by nearly 39%, and fruits and vegetables increased by 24.3%. This reflects a deliberate shift towards value-added products and a broadening export basket that mitigates dependence on a narrow range of commodities.

Agricultural exports overall grew by 21.9% to $455.2 million, with agro-industrial exports up 7.7%, culminating in a combined total of $600.3 million. Key export items such as tomatoes ($149 million), gold ($144 million), and cotton ($98.6 million) dominate, indicating both traditional and emerging strengths within the non-oil sector.