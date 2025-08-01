1 August 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, a historic development will unfold in Kilis, Türkiye, marking the beginning of Azerbaijani gas exports to Syria via Turkish territory. This event is more than a technical milestone—it is a strategic indicator of Azerbaijan’s growing influence in the Middle East and its readiness to support regional development in the post-conflict era.

The groundwork for this achievement was laid in recent months through a series of high-level engagements between Azerbaijan and Syria. Notably, the meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria during a forum in Antalya signaled a new chapter in bilateral relations. This was followed by the official visit of the Syrian President to Baku on July 12, where discussions centered around economic cooperation, energy opportunities, and Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

Under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made it clear that it is prepared to contribute to Syria’s post-conflict recovery and development. A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, including officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Syria to explore concrete areas in which Azerbaijan could assist the country’s rebuilding efforts. This reflects a sincere and forward-looking approach to regional partnership.

The export of Azerbaijani gas to Syria not only strengthens bilateral ties but also serves as a cornerstone of Baku’s broader Middle East strategy. Just as Azerbaijan has played a key role in shaping energy cooperation with Europe and Central Asia, it is now expanding its presence in the Middle East through a balanced and multifaceted policy. President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic vision has made Azerbaijan a trusted partner across various regions, and the Middle East is no exception.

This initiative also adds a new dimension to Azerbaijan’s energy diversification. Until now, Azerbaijani gas has primarily flowed to European countries—twelve in total. However, new markets are emerging. With Syria entering the picture, the Middle East is becoming an increasingly important geographic focus. This aligns with global trends where energy producers are seeking to expand access to new markets amid rising competition.

Syria can play a dual role: both as a consumer of Azerbaijani gas and as a vital transit country. The potential revival of the Arab Gas Pipeline, which links Syria to Jordan and once extended all the way to Egypt, could transform Syria into a key energy corridor. Azerbaijan’s entry into this space is timely and strategic. A reconstructed pipeline would enable Azerbaijani gas to reach the broader Arab world, from Jordan to Egypt, opening a new frontier for energy cooperation.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s growing energy sector extends beyond natural gas. The country is rapidly increasing its electricity production, and the prospect of exporting electricity to Middle Eastern countries is becoming a realistic opportunity. With infrastructure investments and regional collaboration, Azerbaijan could play a significant role in ensuring energy security in the Middle East, just as it has done in Europe.

This new energy corridor—stretching from Azerbaijan through Türkiye to Syria—has the potential to evolve into a broader axis of economic cooperation and stability. It is not only about pipelines and megawatts; it is about nations working together for mutual benefit. Through these efforts, Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that energy can be a tool for peace, growth, and unity.

As Azerbaijani gas begins to flow to Syria from Kilis, a new chapter is being written—one that highlights Azerbaijan’s role as a responsible, forward-looking, and regionally integrated power. It is a development that serves both national interests and contributes to regional well-being, in line with Azerbaijan’s values and strategic outlook.