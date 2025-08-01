Euronews highlights global AI and media ethics dialogue at Shusha Forum
The international news channel Euronews has aired a report on the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.
The report highlighted that the forum, held in the city of Shusha, brought together representatives from 52 countries to discuss the growing impact of artificial intelligence on journalism. Key topics included media ethics, digital literacy, and the importance of global cooperation.
"The III Shusha Global Media Forum convened over 140 participants from 52 countries to address the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on journalism," the report stated. "Discussions focused on challenges such as disinformation, the need for responsible development of AI, and the urgent importance of improving media literacy worldwide."
Speakers from leading news agencies, technology companies, and academic institutions emphasized the need for stronger international collaboration to ensure resilience in today's rapidly evolving information landscape.
For host country Azerbaijan, the forum also served as a platform to showcase the region’s growing role in shaping the global media narrative, as well as its commitment to adapting to AI technologies and safeguarding media integrity.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!