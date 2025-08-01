Switzerland develops lab-grown artificial beef

1 August 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Swiss scientists have successfully created artificial beef, according to the Planet Today portal, Azernews reports.

Researchers have managed to synthesize muscle tissues that closely replicate the texture and composition of real beef. However, this innovative product is still a long way from reaching the consumer market.

One of the main challenges lies in producing muscle tissues with the necessary structural and functional properties at scale. Most synthesized fibers so far have been too thin and lack the complexity and texture of natural beef muscle.

While artificial chicken meat is already available for sale in Singapore, developing lab-grown beef presents far greater technical difficulties due to its denser muscle structure. Nevertheless, the breakthrough achieved by Swiss scientists is a significant step forward and could pave the way for future advancements in cultivated meat technology.

The development of lab-grown beef has the potential to revolutionize the food industry by drastically reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional livestock farming, such as greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption. If scaled successfully, artificial beef could offer a sustainable, ethical alternative that meets growing global demand for meat without compromising animal welfare.