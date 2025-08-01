25 most wealthy countries globally in 2025

1 August 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The infographic prepared by Visual Capitalist presents three different rankings of the countries with the highest levels of prosperity in 2025. The left column ranks countries by gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, based on data from the International Monetary Fund for 2025. The central column sorts countries by gross national income (GNI) per capita, using World Bank data for 2024. The right column ranks countries by median wealth, according to Swiss bank UBS data from 2024, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!