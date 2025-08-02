Privatization generates over 40 million dollars for state budget in first half of 2025
According to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, 22 auctions were organized between January and June. These resulted in the sale of shares in four joint-stock companies, one small state-owned enterprise, and 463 vehicles.
