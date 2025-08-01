MughaMix project presented at Karak Int'l Culture and Arts Festival [PHOTOS]

1 August 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani musicians have mesmerized the audience at the 39th Karak International Culture and Arts Festival in Jordan, Azernews reports.

Under the slogan "Here is Jordan... and its honor continues," the festival is organized by the Jordan Culture Ministry with the patronage of King Abdullah II.

A group led by tar player Ibrahim Babayev and soloists of the State Dance Ensemble, supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, are representing Azerbaijan at the festival.

During the festival, a presentation of the "MughaMix" music project prepared under the leadership of Ibrahim Babayev took place.

The concert, which was held in the central square of the ancient city of Karak, featured performances by Ibrahim Babayev (tar), Anar Valizade (balaban), and Vafadar Ramizin (drums).

They performed selection "Fantasy" from Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "If not that one, H. Hasanov's "I Cannot Forget," as well as the Azerbaijani folk songs "Kharibulbul" and "Sari Galin."

Pieces by Ibrahim Babayev, including "MughaMix," "Dance in the Sky," and "17.17," were also performed as part of the festival.

The Azerbaijani State Dance Ensemble also presented the folk dance "Yaylıq," V. Mustafazadeh's "Dance," and the composition "Colors of Azerbaijan," staged with the participation of the musician trio.

The concert program was met with great interest and applause from the audience.

The 39th Karak International Culture and Arts Festival features 230 cultural programs are expected to take place during the Karak festival, with representatives from 35 countries.

The program includes poetry nights featuring more than 140 poets, performances by music and folklore ensembles from different nations, as well as days dedicated to caricature, visual arts, calligraphy, and literature under the theme "Karak Hopes."

Azerbaijani performers and ensembles have successfully participated in the Karak festival in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2021.