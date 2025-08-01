Culture Ministry's scholarship program fosters growth in culture and creative Industries [PHOTOS]

1 August 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

As creativity and innovation continue to drive global progress, the development of culture and creative industries has become increasingly essential in shaping a nation's identity and enhancing its position on the global stage.

Recognizing this dynamic, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has consistently prioritized initiatives that empower young talents and foster sustainable growth in these fields, ensuring the continued prominence of Azerbaijani culture on the world stage.

One such key initiative is the Special Scholarship Program for Culture and Creative Industries, a program designed specifically to support students pursuing higher education abroad in specialized cultural disciplines. This program seeks to provide young Azerbaijani talent with the opportunity to gain international experience and expertise, ensuring the long-term growth and development of the country's cultural and creative sectors.

In line with this vision, a meeting has been organized at the Creative Center with a group of students who are currently benefiting from scholarships provided through the Special Scholarship Program for Culture and Creative Industries, as implemented by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The event served as a platform for the scholarship recipients to share their experiences and academic journeys with key stakeholders.

During the meeting, Culture Minister Adil Karimli delivered a keynote address highlighting the extraordinary attention and care shown by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva towards the development of Azerbaijan's culture and creative industries.

The minister emphasized that the Special Scholarship Program stands as a tangible representation of the government's unwavering support for the ongoing development and international recognition of these vital sectors.

The students present at the meeting had the opportunity to provide detailed information about their academic experiences, the universities they are attending, their specialized fields of study, internship programs, and the invaluable knowledge and skills they have acquired thus far.

Adil Karimli wished success to the scholarship recipients in their future endeavors, urging them to pursue excellence and become highly skilled professionals in their respective fields.

He also shared his personal recommendations with the students, encouraging them to leverage their international education to contribute significantly to the growth and global competitiveness of Azerbaijan's creative industries.

The Special Scholarship Program for Culture and Creative Industries is being implemented as part of the broader framework outlined in the Action Plan of the Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026.

According to the Action Plan, the Ministry of Culture has been identified as the main executing body for creating certificate programs that meet the demands of modern, competitive creative industries and for the establishment of a special scholarship program for education abroad.

The program aims to develop creative potential and support the education costs of Azerbaijani citizens who wish to work in various fields of culture and creative industries, have been admitted to foreign higher education institutions, or are self-funding their studies.