President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for major repair of highways in Kurdamir - decree

31 July 2025 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

The roads connecting Kurdamir villages with the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian state border highway will be thoroughly repaired, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, for capital repair of roads connecting Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian state border road with Sighirli, Arshali, Muganli, Khinisli villages and Karrar settlement, where 12,000 people live, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan was initially allocated 1.5 million manats ($882,000) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1. 19.21 of “Distribution of funds envisaged for state-financed investments (investment expenditures in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 10, 2025. 19.21 “Distribution of funds envisaged for state-financed investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance must provide financing in the amount specified in part one of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy should include the financial means necessary for the continuation of capital repair of highways specified in part 1 of this Decree in the distribution of expenditures on state capital investments in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers must solve the issues arising from this decree.