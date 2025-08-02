Date and venue confirmed for Azerbaijan U-21’s away match against Czech Republic
The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team will face the Czech Republic on October 10 as part of the third round of the European Championship qualifying campaign, Azernews reports.
The Group B match will take place at the Karvina City Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Baku time.
Ahead of this fixture, Azerbaijan’s U-21 team is set to play two earlier group-stage matches—against Portugal on September 5 at the Barcelos City Stadium and against Bulgaria on September 9 at the Dalga Arena in Baku.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!