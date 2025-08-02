Azerbaijani defense leadership meets with families of Turkish martyrs

2 August 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with family members of Turkish martyrs visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of the “YAŞAT” Foundation, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, reported by Azernews, the Azerbaijani officials warmly welcomed the guests and expressed their appreciation for the visit.

Minister Hasanov emphasized that the memory of martyrs from both Azerbaijan and Türkiye is held in the highest regard, and underscored the special attention and sensitivity shown to their families in accordance with the directives of the presidents of both nations.

During the meeting, it was noted that such mutual visits contribute to deepening the historical friendship and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

In response, the Turkish delegation expressed their gratitude for the hospitality and respect shown during their visit.

As part of their stay in Azerbaijan, the guests are visiting historical and cultural landmarks, offering them an opportunity to experience the country’s rich heritage and architectural legacy.