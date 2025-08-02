Azerbaijani gas flowing to Syria plans to reach 6 million cubic meters daily

2 August 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The daily capacity of the pipelines delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria is 6 million cubic meters, though only 3.4 million cubic meters will be transported in the initial phase, Azernews reports.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir shared this information with journalists following the official ceremony marking the start of gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Syria via Türkiye.

“I would like to thank our Azerbaijani brothers for this support. Of course, this agreement was reached after the last meeting of the heads of both countries. This will directly serve the welfare of the Syrian people and their continuous supply of electricity,” the minister said.

Highlighting the broader significance of the project, Al-Bashir emphasized, “This project is not the last, but the first. We will have joint projects in the future.”

He also noted that discussions had already been held with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, regarding future economic collaboration. “Mutual visits of technical groups will be organized. We discussed Azerbaijan's programs and projects related to investment in Syria,” he added.