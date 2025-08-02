Karvan signs former Ajax defender for Premier League campaign

2 August 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Karvan, set to compete in the Azerbaijani Premier League this season, has made a key addition to its squad by signing Dutch right-back Shakil Sino on a one-year contract, Azernews reports.

The 29-year-old defender most recently played for Malta’s "Gzira United". Over the course of his career, Sino has represented several clubs across Europe, including Dutch sides Ajax and Telstar, Norway’s Aalesund, Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv, and Romanian clubs Botoșani and Mioveni.

The transfer reflects Karvan’s ambition to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming season as it prepares to make its mark in top-tier football.