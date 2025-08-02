Conor McGregor eyes UFC return with two fights
Irish MMA star Conor McGregor is preparing to return to the UFC after a long hiatus stemming from physical fatigue and a loss of motivation, Azernews reports.
McGregor has recently passed doping and banned substance tests, clearing a key step for his comeback. The news was confirmed through the official UFC platform.
With his current contract nearing its end, McGregor is planning to fight twice more in the UFC before potentially transitioning to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). One of his likely opponents is American fighter Michael Chandler.
McGregor’s last fight was in July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier by technical knockout. Throughout his career, McGregor has achieved 22 wins and 6 losses, making him one of the most recognizable figures in MMA history.
