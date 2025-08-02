Zelensky hails anti-corruption agencies work

2 August 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Saturday, after the agencies delivered their report, exposing several officials for bribery, Azernews reports.

"There can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork in uncovering it, and ultimately, a fair sentence. It is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently, and the law passed on Thursday guarantees them all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption," Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian parliament adopted legislation to preserve two anti-corruption agencies, revoking a previous bill that had triggered mass protests across the country for undermining the agencies' independence by putting them under the authority of the prosecutor general, appointed by Zelensky.