SpaceX Dragon delivers Crew-11 to International Space Station

2 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The four Crew-11 crew members joined seven other astronauts in the International Space Station early Saturday morning following a 15-hour journey from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Azernews reports.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, entered the ISS at 3:46 a.m. EDT, NASA said.

At 2:27 a.m., the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS's Harmony module, and then the crew conducted standard leak checks and pressurization between the two spacecraft.

The docking occurred as the two spacecraft were 264 miles above the South Pacific Ocean.

"Endeavour, welcome to the International Space Station," NASA astronaut Jonny Kim said from inside the ISS. "Zena, Mike, Kimi and Oleg, we have cold drinks, hot food and hugs waiting. See you soon."

The six ISS crew members already on board are JAXA's Takuya Onishi, commander of the current Expedition 73 mission; Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers of NASA; and cosmonauts Kirill Peskov, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky.

Crew-10 members Ayers, McClain, Onishi and Peskov, who have been on ISS since mid-March, will head home in a few days.

"Hello space station, Crew 11 is here!" Fincke, the Endeavour pilot, replied. "And we are super excited to join Expedition 73. We will do our best to also be good stewards of our beautiful ISS during our stay. The ISS has been inhabited and crewed for almost 25 years. We look forward to celebrating with you."