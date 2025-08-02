Explosions halt Central Asia-Center gas pipeline in Russia's Volgograd region

2 August 2025 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline, a key artery in Russia’s gas infrastructure, has been shut down indefinitely following explosions in the Volgograd region, Azernews reports that RBK-Ukraine reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred on August 2 and affected a section of the pipeline in the Nekhaevsky district near the village of Dinamovskoye. The pipeline, part of Gazprom's network, transports natural gas from Turkmenistan to Russia through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Following the explosions, Russian emergency services and repair crews arrived at the scene. Law enforcement agencies were also deployed to secure the area and assess the damage.

According to reports, the pipeline plays a critical role in supplying energy to several facilities of Russia’s military-industrial complex, including the Demikhovsky Machine-Building Plant, Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG (Production Complex No. 1), and the Magnum-K cartridge production plant.

The gas flow through the damaged pipeline has been suspended indefinitely.

The incident follows a series of recent strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, including reported Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries in Novokuybyshevka (Samara region) and Ryazan.